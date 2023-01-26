Judicial review bid by Teoh Beng Hock’s parents to be heard on June 6

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has fixed June 6 for the hearing of the judicial review application by the parents of the late Teoh Beng Hock to obtain a court order to compel the police to complete the investigation into the death of their son almost 14 years ago.

Senior Federal counsel Ahmad Hanir Hambaly when contacted said the date was set during case management held online before Deputy Registrar Firdaus Sidqi Sharil Azli.

Teoh Leong Hwee, 75, and his wife Teng Shuw Hoi, 70, as the applicants, filed a judicial review on Jan 4 last year, naming the inspector-general of police, criminal investigation department director, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian government as the first to fourth respondents.

On June 16 last year, the couple obtained the court’s permission to initiate a judicial review.

The couple is seeking a declaration that the failure of the first, second and third respondents to complete the investigation into the death of their son within a reasonable time had breached Section 20(3) of the Police Act 1967.

Beng Hock was found dead on July 16, 2009, on the fifth floor of the Plaza Masalam building in Shah Alam after testifying at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office on the 14th floor of the same building.

On Jan 5, 2011, the Shah Alam Coroner’s Court ruled that Beng Hock’s death in 2009 was not due to suicide or murder, and found that there was no third party involved in his death, while on July 21, 2011, the Royal Commission of Inquiry ruled that his death was a suicide.

On Sept 5, 2014, the Court of Appeal reversed the open verdict in Beng Hock’s death case and ruled that his death was the result of an unlawful act by one or several unknown persons. - Bernama