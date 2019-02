PETALING JAYA: The judiciary has filed a police report following explosive claims by a senior judge of a purported scam involving top judiciary officials to defraud the government.

It said that the judiciary notes with grave concern the allegations made by Court of Appeal judge Datuk Dr Hamid Sultan Abu Backer against certain top judges and the judiciary through an affidavit filed yesterday.

It also claimed that the “sweeping allegations” might tarnish the image of the judiciary as a whole, subsequently resulting in public confidence in the institution being undermined.

“That in turn, has an adverse effect on the proper functioning of the administration of justice. The judiciary has therefore lodged a police report in respect of these allegations,” the judiciary said in a statement issued by the Office of the Chief Registrar today.

“The judiciary is ever mindful of the importance of preserving public confidence in the institution. It is our continuing focus to safeguard its integrity and ensure the proper functioning of the administration of justice.”

“It should be noted that the relevant law enforcement agencies are looking into the allegations that have been made,” it added.

The judiciary said it would leave it up to the government to determine if it was necessary to set up a commission of inquiry into the allegations.

It added that the judiciary was also currently implementing “substantive improvements and reforms” and that the Institutional Reform Committee has also met with them and made recommendations that were being implemented.

In the affidavit filed by Hamid, he claimed that certain members of the judiciary had colluded with private parties to cheat the government.

He said the scam was carried out by nominees of certain politicians getting into contracts with the government, and would sue them once the government pulled out of the said contract later.

Hamid’s affidavit was filed in support of an application by Karpal Singh’s daughter Sangeet Kaur Deo to declare that the chief justice had failed to defend the integrity of the judiciary in two cases.

It was also reported earlier today that the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) would look into the matter if there were elements of corruption and abuse of power.