July 22 for further case management in appeals by six men convicted of Kevin Morais’s murder

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has fixed July 22 for another case management in the appeals by six men who were sentenced to death for the murder of deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais.

The date was fixed by senior assistant registrar Nurul Azrina Mohamed Yusof when the case came up before her today for case management.

Lawyer Datuk N. Sivananthan, who is representing former pathologist Colonel Dr R. Kunaseegaran, when contacted, confirmed that the matter was fixed for further case management to finalise the records of appeal.

He said the Court of Appeal was unable to fix the hearing date as some of the appellants could not file their petition of appeal as the records of appeal have yet to be finalised.

Sivananthan said his client had filed his petition of appeal early this year soon after High Court judge Datuk Azman Abdullah provided his grounds of judgment.

Meanwhile, another lawyer Jasmine Cheong, who is assisting Sivananthan, said today’s case management was to update the court with regard to the records of appeal.

She said this is the eighth case management held for the appeal.

“Once the records of appeal are in order, the court will fix the hearing date,“ she said when contacted.

On July 10, 2020, Kunaseegaran, money lender S. Ravi Chandaran, and four unemployed R. Dinishwaran, A.K. Thinesh Kumar, M. Vishwanath and S. Nimalan were found guilty by the High Court in Kuala Lumpur of murdering Morais, whose body was found in a barrel filled with concrete.

The six men were charged with murdering Morais, 55, somewhere along Jalan Dutamas Raya Sentul and No. 1, Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya, between 7 am and 8 pm on Sept 4, 2015. — Bernama