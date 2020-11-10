Justify revival of Jasa: Patriot

PETALING JAYA: The government has been urged to explain its objective of reviving the Special Affairs Department (Jasa) under the Communications and Multimedia Ministry with a proposed allocation of RM85.5 million under Budget 2021.

The National Patriots Association (Patriot) said Jasa’s objectives need to be properly defined.

“They (the ministry) need to know how to disseminate information to rural areas. Why can’t RTM do it instead? Why duplicate that role?” Patriot public communications director Capt (Rtd) Dr Wong Ang Peng told theSun yesterday.

“What kind of information is needed (to be shared to the public)? In fact, Jasa should not be revived.”

He said those employed should be shown the proper way to disseminate information “and retrained to be communicators”.

Patriot president Brig-Gen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji (pix) had earlier said Jasa’s original stated intention was to explain the government’s initiatives and programmes but it had deviated into Barisan Nasional’s political propaganda machinery, aimed against its political rivals.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) said it is alarmed over the revival of Jasa.

“According to the ministry, the increase in federal funds is aimed at hiring more staff and developing digital infrastructure throughout the country to strategically ensure an effective flow of information and to counter disinformation related to Covid-19 mitigation,” CIJ executive director Wathshlah G. Naidu said.

“In the interest of accountability and transparency, we call on the ministry to provide a clear and credible rational that would identify the scope of strategic responses, and justify the need for such an inflated budget that comes at the expense of the public’s current medical and socio-economic needs and priorities.

“A mere statement from the Communications and Multimedia Minister (Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah) stating that the government aims to develop specific activities and hire the necessary staff to support the supposed activities does not address the public’s interest in demanding an academic and expert rationale.”

Former Jasa director-general Datuk Puad Zarkashi said there was “no need to revamp (the unit) ... (its) approach may be different”.

The Communications and Multimedia Ministry had said that Jasa wa