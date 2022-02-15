KUALA LUMPUR: Juveniles facing legal conflicts need to be subject to existing laws and legislation such as the Child Act 2001 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), according to the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM).

Referring to the report on the detention of a 15-year-old girl who is believed to have stabbed her newborn baby last Tuesday (Feb 8), KPWKM in a statement informed that the Social Welfare Department (JKM) has taken immediate action by providing appropriate intervention using a psychosocial approach for the welfare of the teen.

“Throughout the minor’s time in police custody, whether in the lockup or hospital, JKM through the District Social Welfare Office has made visits and channelled appropriate assistance including psychological services.

“The mother of the teen has also been given counselling and early intervention to ensure the emotional stability of the family facing this challenging situation,“ it said.

In the incident on Tuesday morning, a newborn baby boy was found dead with injuries to the chest, believed to have been stabbed with a sharp object, at a house in Felcra Seri Bandi, Chukai in Kemaman.

Kemaman police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan reportedly said the baby was delivered by a 15-year-old teenager at her home, believed to be with the help of a friend, who then rushed to inform the birth of the baby to a nearby clinic.

Commenting further, KPWKM said the holistic approach through sexual and reproductive health education, awareness and counselling as well as advisory services for women who were undergoing unwanted pregnancies needed to be enhanced to prevent such occurrences.

According to KPWKM, various initiatives have been implemented with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) by providing baby hatches to prevent cases of infant abandonment and to ensure abandoned babies get family care and love through fostering applications.

Apart from that, the ministry through JKM also provides immediate protection services through four Taman Seri Puteri (TSP) care centres for children under 18 and three Sinar Kasih care centres to provide immediate care and protection to unwed pregnant women and their babies.

KPWKM calls on Malaysians to continue to instill a sense of love for family and appreciate children as a gift from God.

In the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family), KPWKM hopes that the community will be the ‘eyes and ears’ of the government and cultivate a caring attitude towards local neighbourhood issues, so that they can continue to report any such incidents that occur in their respective residential areas to the authorities.

“People are also urged to report directly to Talian Kasih at 15999 and Talian WhatsApp at 019-2615999 which operate 24 hours. The public can also lodge a report at 108 District Social Welfare Offices (PKMD) nationwide or any nearby police station,“ according to the statement. - Bernama