K’tan records 117 online cheating cases with losses exceeding RM2 mln in two months

KOTA BHARU: A total of 117 online cheating cases involving losses of more than RM2 million were reported in February and March this year in Kelantan, police said today.

State Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said that in February there were 48 cases involving losses of RM853,411 while in March the numbers increased to 69 cases involving losses of RM1,364,975.

“Macau scam accounted for 41 cases, e-commerce cheating (37), online investment fraud (15), non-existent loans (17) and love/parcel scam (seven).

“People should not be so gullible to follow the instructions of strangers and reveal their personal and financial information on the phone or social media,” he told reporters at the state police headquarters here. — Bernama