Kamal Adli’s attacker remanded for two-weeks for psychiatric evaluation

SINGAPORE: A man who allegedly assaulted Malaysian artiste Kamal Adli will be remanded for two weeks to undergo psychiatric evaluation, ruled Singapore Court.

“The accused is to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for two weeks for psychiatric observation,” said District Judge Terence Tay in agreeing to the prosecutor’s application to remand the accused for medical examination.

Tay added that further mention of the case will be on March 28.

The 33-year-old man was charged at State Courts here Tuesday (March 14) for “his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon.”

If convicted, the offence of voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon under Section 324 of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment term which may extend to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

On Sunday (March 12) at about 9.19pm, Singapore Police Force was alerted to a case at 1 Expo Drive where the suspect had allegedly assaulted a 36-year-old man with a baton.

Police had seized the baton as a case exhibit and investigations are ongoing. The injured Kamal had to undergo surgery at a hospital here.

He and his wife Uqasha Senrose were in Singapore for the three-day Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 event starting Friday, at Hall 5A of the Singapore Expo.

According to Uqasha, the incident happened at the end of the event but did not provide details on why her husband was attacked. - Bernama