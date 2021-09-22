KDN to engage all stakeholders before tabling new drug bill - Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) and the National Anti-Drug Agency (Nada) have drafted the Drug and Substances Abuse (Prevention, Treatment and Rehabilitation) Bill to replace the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix), said before tabling the Bill in Parliament, the KDN would allocate sufficient time to hold an engagement session to get comprehensive feedback from all stakeholders, including from non-governmental organisations.

“This is to ensure that the new act will have a more comprehensive and structured legal aspect, and enable more drug and substance abuse addicts to receive appropriate treatment and rehabilitation,” he said.

Hamzah said this in his speech in conjunction with the District Drug Rehabilitation Committee (JKPD) Symposium and the National NADA Rehabilitation Day 2021, held online today.

Meanwhile, he said that the theme, Rehabilitation Solidarity, in conjunction with the symposium, was appropriate to further increase the rate of rehabilitation among former drug addicts, and give them a second chance to return to serve the community.

Hamzah said that cooperation from all parties is needed to enable former drug addicts to remain enthusiastic and resilient, to stay healthy and stay away from drugs.

-Bernama