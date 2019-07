GEORGE TOWN: A government backbencher has called for stern action to be taken against dirty eateries in Penang after two prominent outlets were ordered closed for four days from Wednesday for lack of hygiene.

Among the complaints recorded were rat droppings and insects seen within the kitchen enclosure.

Kebun Bunga assemblyman Jason Ong Khan Lee said that the fines issued under the city council by-laws were up to RM450, whereas under the Food Act, the maximum fine was RM100,000 or 10 years imprisonment.

Such penalties are considered trivial to the offenders, who continue to stink up the food scene here with their lackluster attitude on cleanliness, Ong said.

Ong suggested that the punishment can be revised to a fine of up to RM500,000 and imprisonment to transform the legislation into a real deterrent.

Community service can also be incorporated by getting the offenders to clean up other dirty kitchens, said Ong.

Penang is known as a street food paradise but at the same time, some of the famous outlets have a reputation for not up maintaining the necessary hygiene level.

“We applaud what the state is doing but if there are too many repeat offenders, we need to teach them a lesson by revising upwards the fines.”

Ong said that cleanliness is a culture for every society to aspire for.

His remarks came when the state public health inspectors raided several eateries in Little India on Wednesday and issued notices to temporarily shut down two eateries which have a strong following due to their tasty dishes.

The notice, issued by the Penang Health Department senior environment and food quality officer S. Pathmanathan, was pasted on the front door of the restaurant.

Failure to comply may result in the owner being charged in court, where he is liable to a jail term of five years or fine, or both, upon conviction.