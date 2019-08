ALOR STAR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) Kedah has foiled a fake liquor bottling operation using fake Customs duty stamps, following a raid carried out at a premises in Taman Dahlia, Kuala Lumpur on Aug 7.

Its director Datuk Johari Alifiah said acting on information, a team of Customs Department personnel from the Alor Star branch had carried out the raid and found fake Customs’ ‘Duty Paid’ stamps (32,904 pieces) as well as fake ‘Duty Not Paid’ stamps (800 pieces).

“We have also seized equipment used in this activities such as bottles, stickers and labels of various liquor brands,” he said at a press conference today.

“A 36-year-old local man who was at the premises was also arrested,” he said, adding that the raid was related to the one carried out at a fake liquor processing lab at the Semenyih Hi-Tech Industrial Area, Selangor, on March 12. - Bernama