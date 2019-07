ALOR STAR: Kedah today announced July 30 as an additional public holiday in conjunction with the installation of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir made the announcement after the weekly meeting of the state executive council at Wisma Darul Aman.

The Federal Government has declared July 30 a federal public holiday. — Bernama