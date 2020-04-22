Kedah extends due date for land tax payments

ALOR STAR: The Kedah government has agreed to extend the due date for payment of land tax in the state to lighten the burden faced by taxpayers who have been affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) which was imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir said the due date for the payment of land tax will be extended from May 31 to Sept 30, without any penalty for late payment which will involve 530,000 accounts.

“The state government will also allow tax payers from various categories to pay land tax in installments until Dec 31,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the Exco Meeting at Wisma Darul Aman here today, Mukhriz said the tax payers who want to pay the land tax in installments can apply to do so at the Land Office in their districts.

He said the public are also encouraged to pay their land tax online, while those in rural areas can do so at any of the 33 Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches or BSN agents in the state.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz said food premises which have been allowed to operate during the MCO period in the month of Ramadan must use the services of registered food delivery companies and the permitted operating hours for Muslim eateries are from 3pm to 8pm.

He added that the state government had discussed this with several food delivery companies including Foodpanda Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Sumhero Sdn Bhd (Odamakan) and Go Eat Sdn Bhd.

“The cleanliness of the food preparation process must also be observed and the state government hopes that this initiative will help the state economy.

“The business landscape now is more towards online transactions and entrepreneurs must be prepared to adapt to the changes,” he said.

Yesterday, the state government decided that every individual who wants to provide food delivery services in the state during the MCO must be registered with the local authorities.

State Industry and Investment, Local Government and Housing Committee chairman Tan Kok Yew was reported to have said that all food delivery operators must abide by the procedures, including the permitted 10km-radius of delivery from the applicant’s current address. - Bernama