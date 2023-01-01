Kedah gambling ban: Local authorities instructed to monitor all gambling outlets

ALOR SETAR: Local Authorities (PBTs) in Kedah have been instructed to monitor all gambling and lottery ticket outlets in the state to ensure they comply with the state government’s directive to cease their operations starting today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the Kedah government had decided that it would no longer renew gambling licences in the state from Jan 1, 2023.

“Enforcement officers of local authorities have been instructed to inspect all gambling and lottery ticket outlets in Kedah to ensure none of them is operating today.

“All of their licences have expired on Dec 31, 2022, (yesterday) and we will not renew them,” he said in a brief statement today.

On Nov 14, 2021, Muhammad Sanusi announced that the Kedah government would no longer approve new gambling licences nor renew existing licences to ensure the state would be free from such activities in the future.

He also said that the Kedah government would limit the sales of alcoholic beverages in the state, especially in areas where there is no demand such as in rural areas. - Bernama