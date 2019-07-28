Kedah govt looking for solution to rubbish dump in Sungai Petani

PENDANG: The state government is looking for a comprehensive solution to the problem of a rubbish dumping site which caused pollution in Kampung Kemumbung, Sidam Kiri, near Sungai Petani.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the solution must take into account that the dumping site is located on land belonging to one of the villagers.

“We have a garbage disposal site in Semeling, Merbok but because Sungai Petani is the biggest contributor of rubbish, the lorries transporting the rubbish sometimes have to queue up for four hours to dispose their load.

“I think that could be why someone grabbed the opportunity of providing the land and charged as low as RM20 for all types of rubbish to be disposed near Sungai Muda,“ he told reporters after meeting paddy entrepreneurs at Kampung Kubang Anak Gajah here today.

He said chairman of the state Industrial and Investment, Local Government and Housing Committee, Tan Kok Yew and chairman of the state Chinese and Siamese Community Affairs, Science and Technology, Climatic Change and Environmental committee, Ooi Tze Min have been asked to meet the land owner and the villagers today.

Mukhriz said the decision on further action in the matter will be taken after all parties concerned have agreed on the matter.

The media today reported that at least 30 lorries carrying rubbish have been seen entering the village each day to dispose waste. — Bernama