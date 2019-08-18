Kedah latest to ban Zakir from speaking publicly

PETALING JAYA: Two more states have introduced restrictions on controversial Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik (pix).

Kedah today joined the growing list of states to ban Zakir from speaking at public events, following in the steps of Perlis which did so last week.

Penang imposed the ban on Zakir six months ago, while he has been barred from entering Sarawak since 2017.

Meanwhile, Sabah stated it would impose a similar ban on the preacher if there was evidence of him advocating religious extremism.

However, there are some who remain sympathetic to him, even in Penang.

The state’s mufti, Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor, said while Zakir should be more sensitive to the multiracial composition of Malaysia, he should not be chastised simply for preaching on Islam to people of other faiths.

He explained that teaching non-Muslims the value of Islam and inviting them to embrace the religion was part of the responsibilities of a Muslim.

“Non-Muslims need to understand this. To us, the only wahyu (revelation from God) that remains to be protected in its authenticity is the Quran, so preachers will preach on what is enshrined in the holy book,“ he told theSun today.

“If we don’t, God will question us in the afterlife, asking why we didn’t perform our duties as Muslims despite living among non-Muslims.

“So there’s a dilemma there. Do we preach or do we become selfish and just save ourselves and not others (non-Muslims)? Because we believe that Islam is the only safe way, and if we don’t save others, then we are just being selfish.”

Wan Salim said Zakir should be more mindful of his statements, considering the multiracial and multireligious society in Malaysia.

“To me, preaching to non-Muslims must be done properly so as not to touch on their sensitivities. This could lead to a misunderstanding.”

On calls for Zakir’s extradition, Wan Salim said Islam prohibits its people from being cruel to those of the same religion, or handing over a fellow Muslim to someone else who has an intention of cruelty against the person.

“We must make sure that if there is to be an extradition, Zakir has to be treated fairly and be given a fair trial.

“If we are given that assurance, then it’s okay. But if there is any doubt, we must not extradite him. This is according to one of the hadis,“ he said.