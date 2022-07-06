Kedah MB denies having personal interest in Musang King durian farm

BALING: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) today stressed that he had no personal interest in the Musang King durian farm project in Gunung Inas, here, which is being claimed to be the cause of the massive floods here two days ago.

Muhammad Sanusi said the order to stop cultivation was issued in July 2020, two months after he became the Menteri Besar, which also involved instructions for vegetation replanting to cover the ground.

He said the project was originally approved by the previous government and the state government was now focused on finding comprehensive solutions without pointing fingers.

“What is the reason for me to cover up (the) Musang King (project)? I have no personal interest (in it). The project was before my time, when I joined the (state government), those (durian) trees were already there.

“I only want to talk facts and figures. To be fair to everybody...we will be safe when holding on to facts and figures,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting at the district office here today.

The menteri besar was responding to claims that the state government had failed to act with regards to the durian farming activity in Gunung Inas which caused Monday’s flash floods in 12 villages and claimed three lives.

Yesterday, Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim was also reported as saying that he hoped the durian farm project would be halted.

Muhammad Sanusi hoped the public would stop speculating on the Baling incident, and allow the authorities to conduct their own assessments according to their expertise, adding that he will make a full statement on the matter once he had gone through their findings. — Bernama