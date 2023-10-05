Kedah MB: Only 1.12% accounts affected by water cuts during Aidilfitri

ALOR SETAR: Only 7,222 consumer accounts under the state’s Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) were affected by the water supply disruption during the recent Aidilfitri festive season, which is equivalent to 1.12 per cent compared to 645,041 total user accounts, said Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said this number squashed the allegation of certain parties, including a newspaper report that about a million users were expected to face water supply disruption ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“There were allegations from certain parties that a massive water supply crisis would occur during the recent Aidilfitri festivity in this state. Press reports claimed that a million accounts would be affected, it was exaggerated.

“The report issued by SADA states that only 7,222 user accounts throughout the state were affected and SADA had sent water using trucks to the affected users,“ he said at a press conference after chairing the Kedah government executive council meeting here today.

Various parties have urged the Kedah government to solve the water supply issue in the state, especially during festive seasons caused by the increase in the number of users as well as low water pressure and old pipes.

According to him, there are currently 35 water treatment plants (LRA) in the state treating about 1,594 million litres per day (MLD) of clean water, exceeding the regular capacity of 1,458 MLD, however, the plants are also facing the issue of non-revenue water at a high rate of 50 per cent.

On the progress of the construction and upgrading of five LRAs in Kedah, Muhammad Sanusi said four projects were running according to schedule, while one project was slightly delayed.

“We took action by calling the contractor to speed up the processes that should be expedited,“ he said, adding the state government would ask the state Public Works Department director to shed light on the actual status of the projects without concealing any facts. -Bernama