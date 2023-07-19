Kedah MB’s statement has tendency to incite disloyalty towards rulers: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The remarks made by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor which led to his charging in court have a tendency to incite disloyalty towards any ruler, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Fahmi said the prosecution of Muhammad Sanusi had nothing to do with the government.

He said this in a post on his Facebook today in response to the Perikatan Nasional election director’s media statement yesterday alleging that the charges against him showed that the government was in fear.

Yesterday, Muhammad Sanusi, 48, pleaded not guilty in separate Sessions Courts in Selayang to two charges of incitement in relation to his remarks on the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the formation of the Unity Government, which he allegedly made at a ceramah last week.

Both charges were made under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948, which provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or maximum jail term of three years, or both, on conviction for each offence. - Bernama