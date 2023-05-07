Kedah police bust phone scam syndicate, 54 people arrested

ALOR SETAR: Kedah police have busted a phone scam syndicate with the arrest of 54 individuals, including a woman, in a raid in the Mergong 2 industrial area, near here, last Monday.

Kedah Police Chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said police from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) of the Kedah Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) who were also assisted by the District Police Headquarters (IPD) of Kota Setar, Kuala Muda and Langkawi raided the synidcate’s operating premises at 6 pm.

“As a result of the raid, 54 individuals, namely a Taiwanese woman, two Bangladeshi men, 19 Taiwanese men, 29 Chinese men and three local men between the ages of 20 and 50 were arrested.

“The premises is believed to have been rented and used as a call centre for fraudulent activities and this syndicate has been operating for four months,“ he said at a press conference at Kedah IPK here today.

Fisol said this syndicate used a modus operandi by impersonating officers from enforcement agencies before informing the victims’ that their bank accounts were being investigated and their money would be frozen or seized.

“The victims were asked to transfer money into accounts given by the syndicate and they targeted people from China and Taiwan.

“Police also confiscated a Proton Exora car, an Isuzu truck, keys, laptops, mobile phones, a router, a printer, script papers and a paper containing Chinese bank account numbers,“ he said.

He added that the police are also tracing two witnesses, namely the owner of the premises and the owner of a vehicle company, who are believed to be able to assist in the investigation of the case.

“All those arrested were remanded for four days until this Friday and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959 and Section 55B(1) of the same act.

“The police also want to remind the owners of premises to be wary of those who want to rent their premises. The public is also asked to be more sensitive to every call received and not to believe easily, especially when it comes to financial transactions,“ he said. - Bernama