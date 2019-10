ALOR STAR: The Kedah government will conduct a study to look at the suitability of implementing the 90-days maternity leave for women employees at the state level, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir (pix).

He added Kedah will also fine-tune the Federal-level proposals on maternity leave benefit announced in the recently tabled 2020 Budget.

“There were many suggestions at the Federal level, and I see some of them can be good for Kedah. I hope both employers in the public or private sector view the 90 days of maternity leave as a positive measure.

“The reason why the maternity leave is extended is to promote better family ties,” he told reporters when met at the Kedah Civil Servant gathering and Meet Customer Day here today.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng when tabling the 2020 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat said the government will review the Employment Act 1955 to increase maternity leave from 60 days to 90 days effective 2021. In another development, Mukhriz said the bonus for all state civil servants would be announced in the 2020 state budget during the state legislative assembly sitting on Oct 20. — Bernama