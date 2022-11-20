Kedah Umno leader resigns

ALOR SETAR: Datuk Othman Aziz (pix) today announced his resignation as deputy chairman of the Kedah UMNO Liaison Committee, taking moral responsibility for the defeat of BN, especially UMNO in Kedah, in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Othman, who lost in the Jerlun parliamentary seat, also urged UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to resign due to UMNO and Barisan Nasional’s (BN) poor performance.

“We have tried our best, and we accept that this is an absolute rejection of the Malays towards UMNO at this time, so of course, we feel we need a ‘revamp’ or ‘overhaul’ in terms of UMNO leadership.

“So I urge Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as UMNO president to think openly and with a big heart, resign from his post,“ he told reporters here today.

Othman said the voters, especially the Malays, had given a clear sign in GE15 that they did not like the style and manner of the UMNO leaders steering the party.

In GE15 yesterday, BN lost all the 14 parliamentary seats contested in Kedah. - Bernama