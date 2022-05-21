Kelana Jaya Line LRT service interrupted due to brake problems

PETALING JAYA: The Kelana Jaya Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) service was disrupted for two hours yesterday due to a stalled train that suffered a brake caliper hydraulic leakage, affecting about 22,100 passengers.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Amir Hamdan said the situation caused the brake caliper to not function while the train was operating, making it unsafe to continue its journey.

“As a safety precaution, we decided to drive the train manually from the Pasar Seni LRT station to the pocket track near the Universiti LRT station.

“However, when passing the KL Sentral station, the brake system experienced failure due to a hydraulic fluid leakage which caused the train to be stopped as it was no longer safe to drive manually,” he told a press conference at the Subang Rapid Rail Complex, here today.

Amir said works to replace and repair the brake system which started in October 2021 was expected to be completed by Nov 30 this year.

“As of today, the project (upgrading and repair works) has been over 39 per cent completed,” he said.

Amir said this was the second time such an incident had occurred in two weeks’ time involving the Kelana Jaya line.

“We would like to apologise to all passengers who have experienced delays and difficulties in getting to their respective destinations.

“The affected passengers are entitled to get a way travel coupon that need to be redeemed within five days that need to be redeemed at any LRT Rapid KL counter within five days from today,” he said.

The Kelana Jaya Line LRT service was disrupted at 4.36pm yesterday after a train was stalled at the KL Sentral LRT station. Services were fully restored at 6.36pm, after work to move the train was completed. - Bernama