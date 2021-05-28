Kelana Jaya LRT line returns to normal operation (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) service, which was affected by a train collision incident last Monday, has returned to its normal operation at 3.45pm today.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said repair and clean-up works at the affected track have concluded.

This includes the installation of the 28-metre long linear heat detection cable, a critical element in train operation, which was completed at 2pm.

“As all the works requested by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) have been fulfilled, APAD director-general has issued an approval letter for the service to resume operation.

“The frequency and capacity of trains will be based on the set standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he said in a news conference at the KLCC LRT Station here, today.

Wee said trains have resumed operations on dual track and expected that the service during peak hours this evening would be smoother.

The collision incident and cleaning works had affected the operations of five stations, namely Dang Wangi, Kampung Baru, Ampang Park, Damai and KLCC and caused inconvenience to users, as the trains had to operate on a single track.

“Now, as the service recovers, train frequency and capacity will no longer be an issue. No more having to wait for 16 minutes because only one track is working.

“We want to make sure that all safety aspect is inspected thoroughly before allowing the line to resume operations,” he said.

Wee also commended all 367 personnel involved in the recovery process, who managed to complete the task earlier than scheduled.

After the news conference, the minister went on to inspect the LRT operations by taking the train from the KLCC station to the Pasar Seni station.

In the 8.45pm incident last Monday, two trains collided in a tunnel between the Kampung Baru and KLCC LRT stations, resulting in 47 passengers seriously injured and 166 more sustaining minor injuries. — Bernama