Kelana Jaya LRT line service stable despite hiccups at some stations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kelana Jaya light rail transit (LRT) line service, which resumed operations today after being suspended for five days since last Wednesday (Nov 9), is stable despite temporary disruptions at several stations.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) said that a temporary disruption to the non-safety critical system occurred at 12.43 pm today, thus affecting several stations around Damai LRT station, but it was restored within 15 minutes.

“Rapid Rail apologises to the affected commuters. The overall smooth running of the Kelana Jaya LRT system will continue to be monitored by Rapid Rail’s technical experts to ensure that operations and the system remain stable and safe for all users,” Rapid Rail said in a statement today.

According to Rapid Rail, a survey at the main stations in Kuala Lumpur during the morning rush hour showed that passenger movement was smooth.

“Passenger congestion at the stations has reduced but auxiliary police, station officers and Prasarana (Prasarana Malaysia Berhad) staff are still monitoring the situation,” it said.

As a preparatory measure, Rapid Rail announced that a total of 92 free feeder buses had been activated to provide alternative options and convenience to the public in the event of disruptions.

Rapid Rail said the implementation of compensation for passengers on the Kelana Jaya LRT line, as announced, also started today and station staff have helped provide information to passengers.

Previously, Prasarana announced that as many as 16 stations from the Kelana Jaya station to Ampang Park station will be suspended for seven days from Nov 9 to Nov 15 due to unstable services as a result of electronic component interference in the Automatic Train Control (ATC) system.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the LRT service would resume operations today, two days earlier than expected, and also announced ticket compensation for seven days to affected commuters. - Bernama