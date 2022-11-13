Kelana Jaya LRT line to resume full operations tomorrow: Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) line will resume full operations at 6 am tomorrow, two days earlier than expected, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

In a video uploaded on his Facebook today, he said tests conducted on the effectiveness of systems and operational safety yesterday showed that they were stable.

“I have also been briefed by the management and technical experts of Rapid Rail on the tests conducted, which included further intensifying tests involving 38 train units from Gombak to Putra Height stations (end to end) from last night until early this morning to ensure the Kelana Jaya LRT line is safe and ready to be fully reopened,” he said.

He said the test sessions, which also involved the participation of the rail enforcement and planning divisions and Public Land Transport Agency (APAD), showed that the critical safety system was stable and free from disruption.

Wee said APAD had also confirmed the stability of the Automated Train Control (ATC) system and declared the Kelana Jaya LRT line safe to resume full operations.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) had earlier announced the suspension of service between Kelana Jaya and Ampang Park covering 16 stations for one week from Nov 9 after the train signalling system was found to be unstable.

Wee said technical experts from Rapid Rail and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Thales Group would continue with their monitoring to ensure the system could function smoothly.

“I hope this opening will bring relief to public transport users in the Klang Valley to commute to work and to carry out daily activities,“ he said.

At the same time, Wee said Prasarana has been asked to continue providing intermediate buses at ‘hot spot’ stations as a preparatory measure.

“As I mentioned in the press conference last Nov 11, I have asked the infrastructure management to speed up the process of replacing (sic) the new ATC system so that this kind of problem does not happen again,“ he said.

Wee said for affected users, ticket compensation for seven days will be provided even though the service suspension is for five days.

He also expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in helping to smoothen the journey of affected LRT passengers, including city residents who provided free shuttle services using their own vehicles to transport commuters.

“This effort is highly commendable and is proof of the cooperation of all of us as a Malaysian Family,“ he said. - Bernama