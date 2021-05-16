Kelantan Deputy MB auctions off keris for #Aid4Palestine

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah (pix) will auction off his personal collection of keris (dagger) to help Palestinians who are suffering from the atrocities of the Zionist regime.

Mohd Amar in a post on his Facebook account with the title ‘Charity Auction for Palestine’ expressed his desire to ‘let go’ the four keris that have been in his collection for almost 30 years.

“I want to let go some of my collections for the Palestine fund. Among them is ‘Keris Melela Lok 5’ made by a Kelantan craftsman, inlaid with silver, ‘lok cun’ (and) ‘hulu pipit teleng’.

“One hundred per cent of the proceeds of this auction will be donated to #Aid4Palestine,“ according to the posting.

When contacted, Mohd Amar said he expected the items to sell for a minimum of RM20,000. -Bernama