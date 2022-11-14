Kelantan floods: Five positive Covid-19 cases recorded at PPS

PASIR MAS: Five positive Covid-19 cases have been detected thus far among evacuees accommodated at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Sri Kiambang, Rantau Panjang, following the flooding in Kelantan, said state Health Department director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussein.

He said four individuals who tested positive today were close contacts of the first case, a man in his 30s, who was confirmed positive yesterday.

“The close contacts are his wife, two children and another relative, who have been isolated in a special room at the PPS to prevent any infection from spreading to other evacuees,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Commenting further, Dr Zaini said that another 18 evacuees in the PPS, who underwent a screening test for Covid-19, tested negative.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a man housed at PPS Sri Kiambang tested positive for Covid-19, after complaining of cough and fever before undergoing a screening test conducted by the Ministry of Health. - Bernama