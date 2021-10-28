Kelantan in engagement sessions for formulation of policies based on Quran, Sunnah

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government is conducting engagement sessions with experts in relevant fields for the formulation of state policies that are based on the Quran and the Sunnah.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix) said the policies included senior citizens, women, investment, cleanliness and leadership.

“Currently, discussions, forums and brainstorming are being held with experts in relevant fields,” he told reporters after delivering a special address to state civil servants in conjunction with the 31st anniversary of the state government’s administration of developing with Islam here, today.

Also present was Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

In expressing his gratitude to Alllah SWT and the Kelantan people for giving PAS the mandate to continue to rule the state since 1990, Ahmad said the policy on developing with Islam is aimed at producing a society, as well as the state’s administration, with Islamic values.

​​”The policy also aims to uphold justice without neglecting progress in all fields including, economic, social and education, as well as fostering unity towards building a developed and prosperous Kelantan,” he added.

-Bernama