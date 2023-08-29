Kelantan JaPen: Display Jalur Gemilang correctly

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan State Information Department (JaPen) has reminded the public to hoist the Malaysian flag correctly when celebrating the National Day and fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign.

Its director, Muhd Nor Aswadi Md Nor urged them to make sure the Jalur Gemilang is displayed properly so that it does not fall over and the flag is in good condition.

“The department has published materials related to the Jalur Gemilang where the public can download procedures on how to display the national flag on the Department of Information Malaysia website.

“The public can also get information related to the National Month and Malaysia Day from Aug 16 until Sept 16. We are also working closely with various Madani communities and media partners to explain the procedures for installing the flag through certain methods,“ he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he launched the Semarak Gemilang campaign at Pasar Warisan Pengkalan Datu involving a parade of 22 boats carrying the Jalur Gemilang.

Meanwhile, Muhd Nor Aswadi said that as an independent society, we should be wise in facing the various issues that arise and advised the community to very any information received before disseminating it.

“These days people like to share something without knowing if it is the truth.

“If unsure, they can check the veracity of the articles on the sebenarnya.my website,“ he said.

He explained that independence belongs to everyone and that even the theme this time - ‘Malaysia Madani Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’ (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope) - was very apt and meaningful to all. -Bernama