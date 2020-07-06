Kelantan KPDNHEP detains woman for storing controlled items at her house

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) in Kelantan detained a woman for storing 527 kg of cooking oil, 50kg of wheat flour and 48kg of granulated sugar in a raid at her house in Kampung Ketil, Tumpat last night.

Its enforcement chief Azanizam Affendi Juri said following a public tip-off, a team of four KPDNHEP officers and five Marine Police Force personnel carried out surveillance on the house at 6pm yesterday as it was believed to be a transit store for smuggling activities.

“From the monitoring and surveillance, it was found that the controlled items would be brought to neighbouring countries by river at night. The raid conducted at 9.30pm found the items worth RM1,521.80 stored in the living room of the house.

“The woman has been arrested for further investigations under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said when contacted, here today.

He also urged the public to furnish information to help prevent smuggling activities, especially at the borders.

“KPDNHEP Kelantan will cooperate with other agencies at the border to conduct continuous inspection and monitoring to curb smuggling of goods to neighboring countries,“ he added. - Bernama