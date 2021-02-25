SEARCH
Kelantan media practitioners recommended for vaccine in first phase

25 Feb 2021 / 07:59 H.
    Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Kelantan Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah (right) presenting the Anugerah Khas Wartawan Cemerlang to Bernama Bureau Chief for Kelantan Zabidi Ishar (right) last year - Bernama

KOTA BHARU, Feb 24: Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah has proposed that media practitioners in the state be included in the first phase of the COVID-19 immunisation programme.

He said this is because the group is considered as frontliners who are at risk of being infected while working.

“Therefore, I am recommending that media practitioners be among the first to receive their vaccine shots, as these people go everywhere and are likely to be infected,“ he told reporters after a state exco meeting at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here today.

The shipment of COVID-19 vaccine for the first phase is expected to arrive in Kelantan tomorrow afternoon in a special vehicle.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Shafien Mamat said, two officers and 10 members from the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters left for Kuala Lumpur today for the purpose.

A convoy of four vehicles will provide security and accompany the special vehicle carrying the vaccines from Kuala Lumpur to Kelantan tomorrow.- Bernama

