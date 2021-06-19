Kelantan mulls giving CanSino vaccine to prisoners, immigration detainees

JELI: The Kelantan Health Department is mulling to give the CanSino Covid-19 vaccine to prisoners, immigration detainees and bedridden patients, apart from people living in the interior areas and Orang Asli.

Its director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin (pix) said this would facilitate the authorities as the CanSino vaccine only requires one dose of injection.

“The state government plans to give the CanSino vaccine to residents in the interior areas and Orang Asli.

“Besides that, the state health department will also consider the inmates and individuals at detention depots because we want to send them back to their home countries,” he told reporters after observing the Vaccination Outreach Programme at the Jeli Parliamentary Service Centre here, today.

On June 17, Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin said the government will be supplying the CanSino vaccine to Kelantan in July to vaccinate residents living in the interior including Orang Asli.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaini said as of yesterday, a total of 149,000 individuals in Kelantan have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 42,000 individuals have completed both doses. — Bernama