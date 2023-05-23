Kelantan police step up anti-smuggling cooperation with Thai police

TUMPAT: Kelantan police will step up cooperation with Thai authorities to to tackle cross-border crimes, especially pertaining to the smuggling of drugs, illegal immigrants and contraband.

State police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said all district police chiefs at the border areas would be in close contact with their counterparts in Thailand to exchange relevant information.

“For example, the Tanah Merah police chief would always be in contact with the police in Waeng district, Pasir Mas with Sungai Golok district, Tumpat with Takbai district and Jeli with Buketa district police.

“Strategically planned actions between the two authorities have thwarted the syndicates’ efforts to smuggle drugs into the country,“ he told reporters at an Aidilfitri open house of Tumpat police headquarters here last night.

Also present was Narathiwat Province Border Security deputy commander Pol Col Somchai Srisorayut. -Bernama