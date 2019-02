KOTA BARU: Road users have been urged to respect the law, rather than fear it, as the perception can help reduce crime rates and road accidents.

Kelantan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt S. Markandan said the people were often confused about the situation and only seen to comply with the law when faced by the authorities.

“Although there has been a lot of action taken, there are some motorists repeat similar traffic offences,” he said this to reporters after launching the ‘Ops Tahun Baru Cina’, a road safety campaign in conjunction with the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration, here today.

Hence, Markandan said, for this year, apart from their goals of reducing road accidents and other crimes during the festive season, police also went on a different approach – by conducting campaigns to educate the public on road safety and regulations and thus far 10 schools and mosques had been selected.

“We are targeting school and higher education institutions’ students as well as those who travel to mosques for Friday prayers as well as Subuh (dawn) prayers, to take their safety while riding motorcycles seriously,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Kelantan has launched its ‘Ops Bantuan’ in conjunction with the CNY on Tuesday.

Its director Lt Col (PA) Zainuddin Hussin said ‘Ops Bantuan’ would involve two phases, the first phase was from today until tomorrow (Feb 3 to 4) and the second phase would be from Feb 9 to 10.

It would involve 120 personnel to carry out 12 hours patrolling on rotation at 11 key points in the state, he said, adding that the operations would also focus on accident-prone areas along Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai, Jalan Jeli-Tanah Merah and Kota Baru. — Bernama