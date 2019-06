KOTA BARU: The Kelantan Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry Office plans to create a record in the Malaysia Book of Records for the participation of one million people in a “dikir barat” performance.

Its director Aidil Afizie Daud said the performance was expected to take place at the end of October in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2020 at the Sultan Muhammad ke-IV Stadium or at their respective villages.

“With an average population of 1.6 million people in the state, it is not impossible to achieve the target, because almost all the people in the state know how to do dikir barat.

“If everyone can gather at the stadium, we will do it there, if not we will do live streaming,“ he told reporters at the “Kelik Kapong” programme in Kampung Seterpa here last night.

He said people from outside the state including in Terengganu, Pahang, and Negri Sembilan would also be invited to join the event. — Bernama