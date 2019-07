KOTA BARU: The Community Development Department (Kemas) will open 50 transit nurseries throughout the country this year to meet the demand from parents.

Deputy Minister of Rural Development R. Sivarasa said the project was a programme by the ministry to meet the demand from parents who live in urban and rural areas.

“Last year, we opened 27 transit nurseries and this year, 50 more are being built,” he said.

“With 77 transit nurseries opened throughout Malaysia, including 10 in Kelantan, it would help reduce the burden on working parents who no longer have to rush to send their children before and after working hours.”

Sivarasa was speaking to reporters after the launching ceremony of the Kelantan ‘Hari Potensi Kemas’ 2019 which was attended by Kemas Development deputy director-general Abdul Kahar Abdullah and Kelantan Kemas director Anuar Mat Zain, here today.

Sivarasa added that the transit nurseries had also allocated time to the children for activities which are suitable to their ages.

“We are looking at the challenges (of transit nurseries) and the solutions for them such the needs of parents, budgets, funds and salary of employees.

“Payment to these nurseries depends on the number of children and the parents’ affordability, beginning from RM50 to RM250 for each child,” he said. - Bernama