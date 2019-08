KENINGAU: Police have confiscated three firearms involving two rifles and a homemade rifle (bakakuk) hidden in Sabindo Apin-Apin forest near here.

Keningau police chief DS Shahrudin Mat Husain said the firearms found on Wednesday were high capacity rifles using .223 and .22 bullets.

He said the firearms probe was conducted following an investigation into an accidental shooting case in the forest at about 10am on Saturday involving two brothers hunting together.

The elder brother was arrested when lodging a report on the accidental shooting which led to the seizure of the third gun, he told a media conference here today.

Shahrudin said police were shocked at how the .223 bullets were found when they are usually used for M16 rifles.

He also said police seized 13 5.56mm live bullets, 11 5.6mm bullet shells, four Xpert GR.32 celever mirage 12 live bullets, two Mirage 34GR Pallettoni bullets, three .223 live bullets and five .22 live bullets.

According to him, further investigations are still on going into how two high capacity rifles are found in the district.

He did not rule out the possibility the high capacity guns were obtained from abroad. — Bernama