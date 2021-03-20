Ketereh Umno to send letter of four resolutions to party president

KOTA BHARU: The Ketereh Umno division will send a letter containing four resolutions signed by 30 of its committee members to the party’s president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Monday, said its chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

Annuar said the four resolutions include its pledge to continue supporting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

The division also urged the Barisan Nasional (BN) and PN to immediately begin a negotiation on seat distributions and work towards forming a strong coalition to face the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in the upcoming 15th General Election.

“Other resolutions include the decision to request the Prime Minister to immediately appoint a deputy prime minister among the BN leaders and to urge the government to continue to give priority to the political stability agenda to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and rehabilitate the country’s economy,” he told reporters after officiating the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Ketereh branch of the Armed Forces Veterans Association at Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan here, today.

Annuar, who is also the Federal Territories Minister said the move was to prevent confusions among the grassroots especially among members of the division.

On the reason for his public criticism of the party, Annuar said he wanted Umno to be respected, accepted and well-liked by the people, adding that he was not worried if the party decided to take action against him, including expulsion.

“I speak out because I want UMNO to be safe and I do not want Umno to be a tool used by any groups or factions or individuals because if anything happens to the party we would have to face the consequences,” he said adding that there were also allegations that he was not loyal and wanted to jump party and join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.- Bernama