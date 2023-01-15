KG Brooke Lama residents risking danger on dilapidated bridge

GUA MUSANG: Over 500 residents of Kampung Brooke Lama, Pos Brooke, here, are asking the relevant authorities to replace a dilapidated 15-year-old suspension bridge in their village.

Penghulu (village headsman) Rian Bujang, 48, said the bridge is used by motorcyclists and pedestrians to cross Sungai Belatop to run errands as well as to send their children to school at Sekolah Kebangsaan Brooke.

He said they had previously requested that the bridge be repaired and upgraded, but nothing had been done.

“We don’t care whether it is concrete or a similar bridge like this, so long as it is safe to be used by the residents,“ he said when met by reporters at Kampung Brooke Lama, here, today.

According to another resident, Along Ronggeng, 59, the iron bridge was built in 2008, and is used by hundreds of villagers, including school students, daily.

He said that residents are risking their lives when they use this bridge because they have to dodge motorcyclists.

“Several parts of the fencing and flooring are damaged and almost ripped off, forcing us to walk carefully, especially in the early mornings when taking our children to school.

“If there is any damage or part ripped off, we are unable to see because of the dark conditions (early mornings),“ he said.

Meanwhile, Galas state assemblyman, Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim, said that his team will look into the residents’ complaints and needs and will await the response of the relevant parties regarding the status of the application. - Bernama