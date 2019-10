PETALING JAYA: Rembau MP, Khairy Jamaluddin successfully completed the Ironman 70.3 Langkawi on Saturday, his second, after the first in 2016.

The feat was all the more sweeter as, at the chequered flag handing him his medal was his mother, Datin Seri Rahmah Abdul Hamid.

“Thank you to the @ironman_my organisers for letting my Mama @hamidrahmaha put the medal on me at the finish line. Everything begins and ends with your mother,“ read a post on his Instagram account.

Khairy successfully completed 1.9km of swimming, 90km of bike riding and 21.1km of running in just over the seven-hour mark.