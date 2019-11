KUALA LUMPUR: Member of Parliament for Rembau, Khairy Jamaluddin (pix), today denied a media report that he had allegedly sent a notification letter to the Dewan Rakyat Secretary to bring forward a motion on the date of the power transition concerning the Prime Minister.

“I deny that I sent any notice or letter to the office of the Dewan Rakyat Secretary to table a motion as described ... ,“ Khairy said in a posting on Facebook, describing the actions of those who had used his name to commit such an act, as “very irresponsible” and it that could tarnish his reputation as an elected representative of Rembau and as a representative of the Barisan Nasional party.

The former Youth and Sports Minister made a similar denial in his Instagram account, stating that the letter was false.

An English media portal today which reported on the letter dated Nov 20, stated that Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof did not confirm nor deny the existence of the motion, when contacted by the portal. — Bernama