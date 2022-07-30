Khairy: Traveller’s card no longer needed to enter Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Effective Monday (Aug 1), all travellers entering Malaysia no longer need to fill in and complete the traveller’s card feature in the MySejahtera application, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the relaxation was decided after taking into account that the country’s health system is now at a good and controlled level apart from aiming to facilitate the entry procedures of travellers to this country.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will constantly intensify symptom monitoring activities among travellers at all international entry points (PMA) in Malaysia, he said in a statement today.

“During arrival at PMA, if a traveller is detected with a fever through a thermal scanner or is found to be unwell, they will be referred for re-examination by the health department,” he said.

Khairy said after a health assessment is made and if they are suspected of having an infectious disease such as COVID-19, monkeypox, MERS-CoV or others, they will be referred to a nearby health facility for examination and further treatment.

Therefore, he said, all travellers who have just arrived from abroad should practice self-monitoring of their health status, comply with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) and are advised to go to a nearby health facility for examination if unwell. - Bernama