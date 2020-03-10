Khalid congratulates PN’s new Religious Affairs Minister

PETALING JAYA: Former Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad (pix) took to Twitter to congratulate Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri for being appointed as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Yesterday Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, announced the new cabinet line-up appointing Zulkifli as the Religious Affairs Minister. This would be the first time a mufti will be appointed to a cabinet position.

In addition to congratulatory notes, Khalid also wished for Zulkifli to be given the opportunity to deliver his job as a Religious Affairs Minister responsibly and to curb the movement of religious and racial extremists.