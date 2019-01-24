Kinabatangan welfare officer charged with abuse of power

SANDAKAN: An officer with the Social Welfare Services Department Sandakan branch was charged in the sessions court here today with abusing his power in proposing his cousin’s company for a food supply contract worth RM45,000, two years ago.

Kasrin Atchil, 57, pleaded not guilty before Judge Abu Bakar Manat.

He was accused of using his position as Kinabatangan district social welfare officer as well as secretary of the Kinabatangan Children Malnurition Committee (KZM) in proposing the Syarikat Usaha Garunai Contractor, owned by his cousin Muhammadya @ Rosman Janit, to obtain the contract two years ago.

Kasrin was alleged to have committed the offence at the meeting room of the Kinabatangan district office between 2.30pm and 4.15pm on Jan 29, 2016.

He was charged under Section 23 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) 2009 which provides imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less that five times the amount of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Court allowed a RM15,000 bail in one surety and fixed March 14 for mention. — Bernama