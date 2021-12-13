Kindergarten teacher loses RM4,200 to online scam

KUANTAN: A kindergarten teacher, who befriended a man who introduced himself as a ‘minister’ on Facebook, was cheated of RM4,200 early this month.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief, Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 59-year-old victim claimed she was offered RM1 million in cash and a Rolls Royce car if she agreed to be the minister’s wife.

He added the victim was asked to deal with an individual known as Siti, who introduced herself as a bank manager before asking the victim to pay the processing fee.

“The victim then transferred RM4,200 into a bank account belonging to a man, last Friday. However, the victim later realised that she had been cheated and lodged a police report at the Temerloh police station yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

Wazir said police are tracking down the suspect and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping, and a fine if convicted.

