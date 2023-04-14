King breaks fast with UMP students, staff

KUANTAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today joined a breaking of fast event with staff and students of Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) here.

Accompanying His Majesty to the ceremony held at UMP Gambang Campus Sports Complex here, were his sons the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah.

On arrival, Al-Sultan Abdullah was greeted by Pahang executive council members led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, UMP board chairman Tan Sri Dr Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman and vice- chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Yuserrie Zainuddin.

At the gathering, His Majesty also handed over donations to 60 students.

Meanwhile, UMP in a statement informed that donations of RM200,000 which were raised through various parties, including the university employees, were used to prepare iftar and sahur meals throughout the month of Ramadan for the benefit of over 1,600 students. - Bernama