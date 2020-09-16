King conveys 87th anniversary wishes to MAF

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) today conveyed greetings to members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), veterans as well as others who had served the military in conjunction with the MAF 87th anniversary today.

His Majesty also expressed his deep appreciation to MAF members especially those in the front line who had worked hard, sacrificing their time and energy to help the government curb the spread of Covid-19 since the beginning of this year.

“As the Supreme Commander of the MAF, His Majesty highly commends and expresses the highest appreciation for the services and sacrifices made by all present and former members of the MAF in protecting the sovereignty and security of our beloved country.

“May the MAF continue to be a respected force at the international stage,“ the King said in his post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page today.

The MAF anniversary is celebrated on Sept 16 each year. — Bernama