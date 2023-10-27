King-designate Sultan Ibrahim a much loved, people-oriented ruler

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar who was elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong today is well-known as a people-friendly Ruler who is very concerned about the people's issues.

Sultan Ibrahim was born on Nov 22, 1958 at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, here, and is the eldest son of the late Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ismail and the late Enche' Besar Khalsom Abdullah.

Aged 65, His Majesty is very well known to the people of Johor for his loving nature and for always reaching out to the people, especially through the ‘Kembara Mahkota Johor’ which he inspired since becoming the Tunku Mahkota of Johor.

During natural disasters, especially floods, His Majesty would be among the first to visit the affected areas to personally assess the situation and address the difficulties faced by the people of Johor.

Sultan Ibrahim is also known for being outspoken on issues of cleanliness and environmental concerns, which are among his key areas of focus.

Concerned with the rising cost of living faced by the people, Sultan Ibrahim often extends aid such as food boxes and more recently, rice packets to the needy.

In fact, His Majesty is often seen visiting stalls and eateries in various districts while mingling with his subjects.

“I hear and understand the concerns of the entire Bangsa Johor regarding shortages and the rising prices of essential items such as rice and others,” Sultan Ibrahim said via his official Facebook page recently.

In an interview with Bernama last month, Sultan Ibrahim expressed his readiness to fulfill his duties for the nation and the people.

“It’s not a promotion; it’s a responsibility that I’m prepared to fulfill on behalf of the Malay Rulers,“ His Majesty said in the interview, adding that the people will always be a top priority.

In terms of leadership, Sultan Ibrahim’s qualities are clearly evident due to his involvement in military activities, which has formed the basis for his spirit of determination, discipline and strong character.

In addition to military training at the Army Combat Training Centre (PULADA) in Kota Tinggi, His Majesty participated in military training for young officers at Fort Benning, Georgia, USA, and completed airborne and ranger training for infantry officers.

Sultan Ibrahim's strong military spirit led him to pursue the American Army Special Forces and Pathfinder training, during which he made 19 parachute jumps, eight of them at night.

His Majesty was later selected and awarded wings as a Commando, and even more proudly, was also honoured as a member of the Navy SEALs (Sea, Air, and Land) teams.

Sultan Ibrahim also conducted several jumps in Bandung, Indonesia, and was commissioned as an honorary member of the Indonesian Special Forces (KOPASSUS).

Sultan Ibrahim also underwent helicopter pilot training with the Royal Malaysian Air Force and was awarded his wings on April 26, 1982 by the late Sultan Iskandar.

In addition, His Majesty also underwent naval training at the Royal Malaysian Navy Base in Lumut, Perak which made him a skilled military officer, proficient in land, sea, and air operations.

This is in addition to his various skills in motoring and water activities.

Sultan Ibrahim, who is also the older brother of the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, has a keen interest in various cuisines and is a skilled cook himself.

On Sept 22, 1982, Sultan Ibrahim married Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah and was blessed with five sons and a daughter.

Sultan Ibrahim served as the Regent of Johor when the late Sultan Iskandar was installed as the 8th Yang di-Pertuan Agong from April 25, 1984 to April 25, 1989.

He was proclaimed Sultan of Johor on Jan 23, 2010 following the passing of Sultan Iskandar, and was officially crowned on March 23, 2015. -Bernama