King presents donation to 50 asnaf in Langkawi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today presented a personal donation to 50 asnaf (eligible tithe recipients) in Kuah, Langkawi, Kedah.

According to a post on the Istana Negara Facebook, the donation presentation ceremony was held at the Al Hana Mosque.

The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah were in attendance.

Also present were Langkawi district officer Datuk Abdul Gafar Yahya, Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) chief executive officer Nasaruddin Abdul Muttalib, Langkawi Municipal Council president Tunku Iskandar Shah Tunku Muszaffar Shah and Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah performed Friday prayers at the mosque and later spent time mingling with the congregation.

“His Majesty was very pleased with the people’s friendliness and expressed happiness to be able to visit Langkawi,” read the posting. - Bernama