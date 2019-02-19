King presents federal territory awards to 200 people

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix), today presented Federal Territory awards and medals to 200 people at Istana Negara in conjunction with Federal Territory Day 2019.

Datuk Jalil Marzuki, director-general of the Legal Affairs Division in the Prime Minister’s Department, led the list of recipients. He is the sole recipient this year of the Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMW) award which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’.

Jalil, who has served in the federal territory for 33 years, takes charge of monitoring court development projects across the country besides supervising the Legal Aid Department and the Department of Insolvency.

Twenty-seven people received the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) award which carries the title ‘Datuk’. They include Prof Dr Harlina Halizah Siraj @ Ramli, professor of gynaecology and medical education (clinical teaching), of the Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

The Johan Mahkota Wilayah (JMW) award was presented to 36 people, among whom were Assoc Prof Dr Sharifah Hayaati Syed Ismail, senior lecturer at the Academy of Islamic Studies, University of Malaya.

Thirty-two people received the Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah (KMW) award.

The Ahli Mahkota Wilayah (AMW) award was presented to 36 people, among whom was national diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri of Kuala Lumpur.

Three other national athletes were among 68 people who received the Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah (PPW) medal.

They are weightlifters Jabriella Teo Samuel and Muhammad Erry Hidayat Muhammad Hidayat and lawn bowler Nur Ain Nabilah Tarmizi. — Bernama